North and South Korea reach agreement to end current tensions: Yonhap

SEOUL (Reuters) - North and South Korea reached agreement early on Tuesday after more than two days of talks to end a standoff involving an exchange of artillery fire that had pushed tensions between the rivals to a recent high, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said.

South Korea’s presidential Blue House said the talks ended at 12:55 a.m. (1555 GMT) and that the chief of the South Korean president’s national security office would make a statement when he returns to Seoul from Panjmunjom, the border village where the talks were held.

It did not give further details.