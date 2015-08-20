FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korea fires shots at South Korea loudspeaker in border zone: media
#World News
August 20, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

North Korea fires shots at South Korea loudspeaker in border zone: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea fired shots on Thursday towards a South Korean loudspeaker that has been blaring anti-Pyongyang broadcasts in recent days, South Korean media reported.

State-run KBS News quoted a South Korean military official as saying that the North Korean military opened fire at around 4 p.m. (0300 EDT) on the western front.

Media reports did not say what weapons were used. South Korea had not fired back, Yonhap reported.

The South Korean defense ministry said it was checking the report.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

