China says resolutely opposes deployment of THAAD in South Korea

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Friday it resolutely opposes deployment of a U.S. anti-missile defense system in South Korea after South Korea said its defense chiefs have agreed to deploy the system this year.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang reiterated China's opposition to the U.S. system at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

China has consistently opposed the decision to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, saying it threatens China's own security and will do nothing to ease tension on the Korean peninsula.

South Korea and the United States say the system is only intended to defend against North Korean aggression.