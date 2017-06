FILE PHOTO: A small aircraft, what South Korea's Military said is believed to be a North Korean drone, is seen at a mountain near the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas in Inje, South Korea in this handout picture provided by the Defence Ministry and released by News1 on June 9, 2017. The Defence Ministry/News1 via REUTERS/File Picture

SEOUL South Korea's military said on Wednesday a drone found earlier this month on a mountain near the Demilitarized Zone border was confirmed to have been from North Korea and described it as a "grave provocation" that violated the Korean War truce.

The drone crashed while returning to the North and was found equipped with a camera and aerial photographs of a U.S. anti-missile defense system site in a southern region of South Korea, South Korean officials told a briefing.

