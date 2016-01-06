South Korea says small amount of hydrogen may have been injected in North's device

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s defense ministry said a small amount of hydrogen may have been added to a device North Korea tested on Wednesday, media reported.
“We will find out after closely analyzing it but we understand a small amount of hydrogen may have been added to the fourth nuclear test,” ministry spokesman Kim Min-seok told reporters, according to the MoneyToday online news service.
North Korea announced early on Wednesday it had successfully conducted a hydrogen nuclear test.
