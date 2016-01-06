FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea says small amount of hydrogen may have been injected in North's device
January 6, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

South Korea says small amount of hydrogen may have been injected in North's device

A sales assistant watches TV sets broadcasting a news report on North Korea's nuclear test, in Seoul, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s defense ministry said a small amount of hydrogen may have been added to a device North Korea tested on Wednesday, media reported.

“We will find out after closely analyzing it but we understand a small amount of hydrogen may have been added to the fourth nuclear test,” ministry spokesman Kim Min-seok told reporters, according to the MoneyToday online news service.

North Korea announced early on Wednesday it had successfully conducted a hydrogen nuclear test.

Reporting by Seyoung Lee and Jee Heun Kahng, Ju-min Park; Editing by Robert Birsel

