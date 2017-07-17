FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea proposes military talks with North Korea on July 21
July 17, 2017 / 12:22 AM / in 20 minutes

South Korea proposes military talks with North Korea on July 21

1 Min Read

A North Korean flag flutters on top of a tower at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom, just south of the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas, in Paju, about 55 km (34 miles) north of Seoul April 23, 2013.Lee Jae-Won

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea proposed military talks with North Korea, the first since 2015, and a halt to hostile activities near the inter-Korean border, the South's vice defense minister said on Monday, after a series of missile tests by the North in recent weeks.

"We request military talks with the North on July 21 at Tongilgak to stop all hostile activities that raise military tension at the military demarcation line," Vice Defence Minister Suh Choo-suk told a media briefing.

Tongilgak is a North Korean building at Panmunjom used for previous talks. The last government-level talks were held in December 2015.

The proposal came roughly a week after President Moon Jae-in said the need for dialogue with North Korea was more pressing than ever to curb Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Paul Tait

