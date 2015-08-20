FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Korea threatens military action if South continues loudspeaker broadcasts
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 20, 2015 / 10:53 AM / 2 years ago

North Korea threatens military action if South continues loudspeaker broadcasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea warned of military action should South Korea continue anti-Pyongyang propaganda broadcasts along their shared border, the South’s defense ministry said on Thursday, telling Seoul to halt the loudspeaker broadcasts within 48 hours.

In a statement, the South’s defense ministry said North Korea’s armed forces sent a letter around 5 p.m., calling the South’s propaganda broadcasts a “major challenge” to the North.

South Korea said it fired tens of artillery rounds toward North Korea on Thursday after the North fired a projectile toward a South Korean loudspeaker that had been blaring the propaganda.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.