FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea's Park says important for North Korea to apologize
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 24, 2015 / 2:56 AM / 2 years ago

South Korea's Park says important for North Korea to apologize

South Korean President Park Geun-hye (C) speaks during her visit to a military command post in Yongin, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the Presidential Blue House and released by Yonhap on August 21, 2015. REUTERS/the Presidential Blue House/Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Park Geun-hye said on Monday it was important for North Korea to apologize at an inter-Korea meeting for armed “provocations” including planting landmines that wounded the South’s soldiers this month.

“We need a clear apology and measures to prevent a recurrence of these provocations and tense situations,” Park told a meeting with her top aides, according to a statement released by her office. “Otherwise, this government will take appropriate steps and continue loudspeaker broadcasts.”

The broadcasts, which began after the landmine incident, prompted Pyongyang to fire artillery against the South last week, bringing the peninsula to the brink of armed conflict.

Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Dean Yates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.