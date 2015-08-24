FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Korea expresses regret over landmines that wounded South soldiers: statement
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 24, 2015 / 5:39 PM / 2 years ago

North Korea expresses regret over landmines that wounded South soldiers: statement

North Koreans who signed up to join the army march in the midst of political tension with South Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 23, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea expressed regret over a landmine incident that wounded two South Korean soldiers this month, the two sides said in a joint statement issued on Tuesday after marathon talks between the rival states aimed at easing tensions.

The statement also said South Korea had agreed to stop anti-North propaganda broadcasts at noon on Wednesday and that the two Koreas would hold follow-up talks in Seoul or Pyongyang to discuss a range of issues on improving ties.

North Korea’s state media issued the statement separately.

However, the South’s envoy Kim Kwan-jin, who is the chief presidential national security advisor, told a news conference following the talks that it was not the time to discuss holding a summit meeting of the two Koreas’ leaders,

Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.