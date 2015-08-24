North Korea expresses regret over landmines that wounded South soldiers: statement

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea expressed regret over a landmine incident that wounded two South Korean soldiers this month, the two sides said in a joint statement issued on Tuesday after marathon talks between the rival states aimed at easing tensions.

The statement also said South Korea had agreed to stop anti-North propaganda broadcasts at noon on Wednesday and that the two Koreas would hold follow-up talks in Seoul or Pyongyang to discuss a range of issues on improving ties.

North Korea’s state media issued the statement separately.

However, the South’s envoy Kim Kwan-jin, who is the chief presidential national security advisor, told a news conference following the talks that it was not the time to discuss holding a summit meeting of the two Koreas’ leaders,