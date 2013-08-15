FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. chief Ban appeals for North Korea aid funding
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 15, 2013 / 9:15 PM / 4 years ago

U.N. chief Ban appeals for North Korea aid funding

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon holds a joint news conference with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon appealed on Thursday for funding to urgently provide food, healthcare and sanitation to millions of North Koreans, stressing that donors should not be deterred by the reclusive state’s nuclear ambitions.

The United Nations said it needs almost $100 million to fund aid programs for the rest of 2013 in North Korea, where there are about 2.4 million very vulnerable people in need of regular food assistance. The world body said almost a third of children under age 5 in North Korea suffer chronic malnutrition.

“The lives of many people are at stake, including children who are vulnerable to lasting suffering if they do not receive aid,” Ban’s press office said in a statement.

“The secretary-general calls on prospective donors to respond to this serious situation. He stresses that humanitarian assistance should not be linked to political or security considerations,” it said.

North Korea is under a sweeping array of U.N., U.S. and other national sanctions due to repeated nuclear and ballistic missile tests since 2006 in defiance of international demands that it stop.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.