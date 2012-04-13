FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. council "deplored" failed North Korea rocket launch
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 14, 2012 / 1:46 PM / 5 years ago

U.N. council "deplored" failed North Korea rocket launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council “deplored” on Friday North Korea’s failed bid to launch a long-range rocket but said it would continue talks on an appropriate response to the actions of the hermit state, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice said.

“Members of the Security Council deplored this launch, which is in violation of Security Council resolutions,” Rice told reporters, summarizing discussions among the 15-nation panel on Friday morning. She is president of the council this month.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Jackie Frank

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.