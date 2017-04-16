SEOUL North Korea's latest missile launch came as no surprise and there was no need to expend resources against it, a White House foreign policy adviser said on Sunday.

"We don't need to expend any resources against that.. We weren't surprised by it, we were anticipating it," the adviser traveling with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence told reporters, adding initial reports said it was a medium-range missile and failed four to five seconds into the launch.

Pence arrived in South Korea on Sunday to kick off his Asia trip, hours after North Korea launched the missile off its east coast.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Ju-min Park; Editing by Nick Macfie)