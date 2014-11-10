FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. spy chief's trip to N. Korea was delayed by plane malfunction
November 10, 2014 / 9:20 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. spy chief's trip to N. Korea was delayed by plane malfunction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A secret trip by U.S. spy chief James Clapper to North Korea to retrieve two jailed Americans last weekend was delayed by a day after Clapper’s plane developed a mechanical problem, U.S. government sources said on Monday.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Clapper, the director of National Intelligence, was traveling outside the U.S. mainland when he was asked to go to Pyongyang to pick up Americans Kenneth Bae and Matthew Miller on Saturday.

Clapper’s trip included a stop in Hawaii, where a mechanical problem was detected with his Air Force Boeing plane. Clapper spent the night in Hawaii while a second plane was arranged for him to complete the North Korea mission.

Reporting by Mark Hosenball and Warren Strobel; Editing by David Storey and Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
