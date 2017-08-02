Tillerson will have chance to talk with China in Manila: U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will have the chance to engage with China's foreign minister at upcoming meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Manila, but has no plans to meet North Korea's foreign minister, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday.

Susan Thornton, the acting assistant secretary of state for East Asia, told reporters while previewing Tillerson's trip that the United States would like to see more Chinese action over North Korea's weapons programs and more quickly, but Washington had not given up on cooperation with Beijing on the issue.