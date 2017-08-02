FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tillerson will have chance to talk with China in Manila: U.S. official
#World News
August 2, 2017 / 4:04 PM

Tillerson will have chance to talk with China in Manila: U.S. official

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 13, 2017.Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will have the chance to engage with China's foreign minister at upcoming meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Manila, but has no plans to meet North Korea's foreign minister, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday.

Susan Thornton, the acting assistant secretary of state for East Asia, told reporters while previewing Tillerson's trip that the United States would like to see more Chinese action over North Korea's weapons programs and more quickly, but Washington had not given up on cooperation with Beijing on the issue.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by James Dalgleish

