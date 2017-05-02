FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
South Korea says U.S. strategic bombers flew over Korean peninsula in joint drill
#World News
May 2, 2017 / 2:15 AM / 4 months ago

South Korea says U.S. strategic bombers flew over Korean peninsula in joint drill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Two U.S. B-1B bombers were deployed over the Korean peninsula on Monday during a joint drill with South Korea's air force, South Korea's ministry said.

South Korean Defense Ministry spokesman Moon Sang-gyun told a briefing that the deployment of U.S. bombers was part of efforts to deter provocation by North Korea and respond to threats posed by the North's nuclear and missile programs.

Moon did not give any further details.

Reporting by Ju-min Park and Jack Kim; Editing by Paul Tait

