4 months ago
U.S. pilot from carrier Carl Vinson ejects safely south of the Philippines -U.S. Navy
#World News
April 21, 2017 / 3:38 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. pilot from carrier Carl Vinson ejects safely south of the Philippines -U.S. Navy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A pilot from the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson ejected safely at sea conducting routine flight operations south of the Philippines, the U.S. Navy said in a statement on Friday.

It said the incident occurred as the F/A-18E was on a final approach to the carrier. The pilot was recovered by a helicopter and there were no apparent injuries, the statement said.

The statement did not say when the incident occurred. The United States has said an aircraft carrier strike group, led by the USS Carl Vinson, is heading toward the Korean Peninsula,

Reporting by Phil Stewart

