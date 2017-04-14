FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
China says need to prevent Korea situation from going down irreversible route
#World News
April 14, 2017 / 6:40 AM / 4 months ago

China says need to prevent Korea situation from going down irreversible route

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday is was necessary to prevent the situation on the Korean peninsula from going down an irreversible route.

Concerns have been growing that North Korea could soon conduct a sixth nuclear test or more missile launches in defiance of U.N. sanctions and stark warnings from the United States that its policy of strategic patience was over.

Wang was speaking at a joint media briefing with visiting French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault.

Reporting by Dominique Patton; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Paul Tait

