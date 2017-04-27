FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
China says U.S. negotiation remark on North Korea 'positive'
#World News
April 27, 2017 / 7:24 AM / 4 months ago

China says U.S. negotiation remark on North Korea 'positive'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Thursday it was positive that the United States is open to resolving tensions over North Korea through talks.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a regular news briefing in Beijing.

The Trump administration said on Wednesday it aimed to push North Korea into dismantling its nuclear and missile programs through tougher international sanctions and diplomatic pressure, and remained open to negotiations to bring that about.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Philip Wen; Editing by Nick Macfie

