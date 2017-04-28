FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
China says willing to work with U.S. for lasting resolution on North Korea
#World News
April 28, 2017 / 7:33 AM / 4 months ago

China says willing to work with U.S. for lasting resolution on North Korea

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un watches a military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this handout photo by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) made available on April 26, 2017. KCNA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Friday that China was willing to work with the United States on achieving a lasting resolution to tensions on the Korean peninsula.

Speaking at a regular press briefing in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said that a peaceful resolution was the only option and that close communication between President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump was good for the world.

He declined to comment on what China would do if North Korea carried out another nuclear test.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Philip Wen; Editing by Nick Macfie

