China says willing to work with U.S. for lasting resolution on North Korea

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Friday that China was willing to work with the United States on achieving a lasting resolution to tensions on the Korean peninsula.

Speaking at a regular press briefing in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said that a peaceful resolution was the only option and that close communication between President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump was good for the world.

He declined to comment on what China would do if North Korea carried out another nuclear test.