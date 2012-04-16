FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Clinton: North Korea should re-evaluate policies
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 16, 2012 / 11:35 PM / 5 years ago

Clinton: North Korea should re-evaluate policies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - North Korea’s new leadership should reevaluate its policies and work to feed and educate its people before trying to become a nuclear power, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Monday.

Clinton’s comments came only hours after the U.N. Security Council condemned Pyongyang for a rocket launch and urged the hardening of existing sanctions against it.

“The new young leadership of North Korea has a very stark choice; they need to take a hard look at their polices, stop the provocative action,” Clinton said at a press conference in Brazil’s capital. “They need... to put their people first ahead of their ambitions to be a nuclear power.”

She said the rocket launch ended a potential deal to provide food assistance to the reclusive state and warned of consequences if North Korea continues with “provocative actions.”

North Korea admitted its long-range rocket failed to deliver a satellite into orbit on Friday. U.S. and South Korean officials said it crashed into the sea a few minutes after launch.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Alonso Soto; Editing by Sandra Maler and Eric Walsh

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.