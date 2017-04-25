FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korea conducts large-scale artillery drills on anniversary: Yonhap
#World News
April 25, 2017 / 4:06 AM / 4 months ago

North Korea conducts large-scale artillery drills on anniversary: Yonhap

A soldier salutes from atop an armoured vehicle as it drives past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang April 15, 2017.Damir Sagolj

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea conducted large-scale artillery exercises on Tuesday on the 85th anniversary of the foundation of its army, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Yonhap, citing an unidentified South Korean government source, said there were signs North Korea's military was carrying out large-scale, live-fire drills in areas around the city of Wonsan on its east coast.

South Korea's defense ministry could not immediately confirm the report.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Paul Tait

