American Fowle returns to Ohio after release from North Korea

(Reuters) - American Jeffrey Fowle has returned to his home in southern Ohio after his release from North Korea, where he was treated well while in captivity, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

“Jeff would like you to know that he was treated well by the government of the DPRK and that he’s currently in good health,” lawyer Timothy Tepe said in comments broadcast live by Dayton, Ohio-based television station WDTN. Fowle, standing alongside Tepe, did not speak.