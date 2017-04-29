FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
France calls for firm reaction after North Korea's missile test
#World News
April 29, 2017 / 12:26 PM / 4 months ago

France calls for firm reaction after North Korea's missile test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France condemned a ballistic missile test conducted on Saturday by North Korea and called for a "firm" and "determined" reaction towards Pyongyang.

"In spite of its failure, this test confirms the willingness of the North Korean regime to obtain an operational nuclear capacity and constitutes a threat to international peace and security," a spokesman with the French ministry of foreign affairs said in an emailed statement.

North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile shortly after U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned that failure to curb Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile programs could lead to "catastrophic consequences", sparking condemnations worldwide. [nL4N1I06YF]

U.S. and South Korean officials said the test, from an area north of the North Korean capital, appeared to have failed, in what would be the North's fourth straight unsuccessful missile test since March.

Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Toby Chopra

