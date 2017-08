WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and General Joseph Dunford will brief the full U.S. House of Representatives on the situation in North Korea on Wednesday at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT), a senior House aide said on Tuesday.

