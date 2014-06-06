FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
June 6, 2014 / 3:11 AM / 3 years ago

North Korea detained a third U.S. citizen in mid-May: Kyodo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - North Korea detained another U.S. citizen in mid-May, bringing the total to three currently being held in the country, Japan’s Kyodo news agency said on Friday, quoting diplomatic sources.

The man was part of a tour group who was detained just before he was set to leave the country, according to the sources.

In April, the North said it had detained an American, Matthew Todd Miller, who had arranged a private tour of the country through a U.S. company. North Korea is also holding Kenneth Bae, a Korean American missionary who was arrested in 2012 and has been sentenced to 15 years of hard labor on charges of state subversion.

Reporting by Elaine Lies in Tokyo; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
