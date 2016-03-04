FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says too soon to evaluate latest sanctions on North Korea
March 4, 2016 / 7:07 PM / a year ago

White House says too soon to evaluate latest sanctions on North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a banquet for contributors of the recent rocket launch, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on February 15, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday it was too early to evaluate the impact of international sanctions imposed on North Korea this week but Washington had seen in the past that increasing isolation often prompts some countries to change their approach.

The United Nations imposed new sanctions on North Korea this week in response to its nuclear and missile tests. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered his country to be prepared to use nuclear weapons at any time, state media reported.

Asked about the lack of a North Korean response to the sanctions, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told a briefing: “Our expectation is that that will not yield a change overnight, but over time we have seen that increasing isolation does prompt some countries to re-evaluate their strategy.”

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

