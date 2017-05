FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence arrives for the swearing-in ceremony of Judge Neil Gorsuch as an Associate Supreme Court Justice in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts /File Photo

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, currently en route to Seoul, South Korea, has been briefed on the missile launch by North Korea, White House aides told reporters traveling with Pence.

Pence has been in touch with President Donald Trump and received the news on North Korea an hour after his plane left Anchorage, Alaska, on Saturday, the aides said.

