Intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) are driven past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other high ranking officials during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

WASHINGTON There is a high degree of confidence that North Korea's failed missile launch was not an intercontinental ballistic missile, but the U.S. assessment is still ongoing, a U.S. official said on Saturday on condition of anonymity.

A second U.S. official said the missile launch was a land-based one.

