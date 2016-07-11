North Korea says to treat matters with US, including detainees, under wartime law: KCNA

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea said on Monday it has notified the United States that it would sever the only channel of diplomatic communication between them and will handle all matters, including two Americans it has detained, under wartime laws.

The decision was is in response to last week's blacklisting of the North's leader, Kim Jong Un, as part of new U.S. sanctions targeting North Korean officials and entities for its human rights record, the North's official KCNA news agency said.

North Korea has jailed two American citizens after convicting them of crimes against the state.