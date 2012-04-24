U.S. urges North Korea not to engage in provocation

BRASILIA (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta urged North Korea on Tuesday not to engage in any provocation that could increase instability, as speculation mounts about a possible third nuclear test.

“I do not have any specific information as to whether or not they will proceed or not with additional provocations at this time,” Panetta said on a trip to Brasilia, when asked about the possibility of a nuclear test.

“But I again would strongly urge them not to engage in any kind of provocation - be it nuclear testing or any other act - that would provide greater instability in a dangerous part of the world.”