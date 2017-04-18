FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Pence says U.S. will work with Japan, allies to find peaceful North Korea solution
#World News
April 18, 2017 / 5:18 AM / 4 months ago

Pence says U.S. will work with Japan, allies to find peaceful North Korea solution

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (L) is welcomed by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, April 18, 2017.Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday all options are on the table in dealing with North Korea, but that President Donald Trump is determined to work with Japan, China and South Korea to find a peaceful solution.

"We appreciate the challenging time in which the people of Japan live with increasing provocation across the Sea of Japan," Pence said in Tokyo before a lunch with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. "We are with you 100 percent."

Abe said he supported Trump's stance that strategic patience with North Korea had run out, and that all options were on the table.

North Korea has conducted a series of missile launches and nuclear tests in defiance of U.N. sanctions, including a failed missile launch on Sunday.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Malcolm Foster; Editing by Paul Tait

