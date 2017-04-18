FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
U.S., Japan agree China should play larger role on North Korea
#World News
April 18, 2017 / 7:23 AM / 4 months ago

U.S., Japan agree China should play larger role on North Korea

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (L) talks with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, April 18, 2017.Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed on Tuesday that the two countries need to persuade China to play a larger role in dealing with North Korea, a Japanese government spokesman said.

The two confirmed during a working lunch that China's role was important in dealing with North Korea, and they needed to work on China to take on a bigger role, Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda told reporters.

North Korea has conducted a series of ballistic missile launches in recent months in defiance of U.N. sanctions and concerns have been growing that the reclusive state could soon conduct a sixth nuclear test.

With a U.S. aircraft carrier group steaming to the area in a show of force, fears of a confrontation have been rising.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Robert Birsel

