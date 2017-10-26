FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S imposes sanctions over alleged North Korean rights abuses
October 26, 2017 / 4:01 PM / in 19 minutes

U.S imposes sanctions over alleged North Korean rights abuses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on seven North Korean individuals and three entities over what it called serious human rights abuses.

“Today’s sanctions target the North Korean military and regime officials engaged in flagrant abuses of human rights,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. “We also are targeting North Korean financial facilitators who attempt to keep the regime afloat with foreign currency earned through forced labor operations.”

Among those targeted by the sanctions were the director and the deputy director of the Military Security Command, the first vice minister of the Ministry of People’s Security and the labor minister. The United States also sanctioned North Korea’s consul general in Shenyang, China, and a diplomat at North Korea’s embassy in Vietnam.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Tim Ahmann

