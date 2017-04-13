South Korea says believes Washington will consult before striking North Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se said on Thursday he believed the United States will consult Seoul if it is considering a pre-emptive strike against North Korea.

Yun's comments at a South Korean parliamentary hearing came amid rising tensions in the region over the possibility North Korea could conduct a new nuclear or missile test.

The possibility of U.S. military action against North Korea in response to such tests gained traction following last week's U.S. strikes against Syria, which came in retaliation for a deadly gas attack.