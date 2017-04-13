FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
South Korea says believes Washington will consult before striking North Korea
#World News
April 13, 2017 / 2:21 AM / 4 months ago

South Korea says believes Washington will consult before striking North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se said on Thursday he believed the United States will consult Seoul if it is considering a pre-emptive strike against North Korea.

Yun's comments at a South Korean parliamentary hearing came amid rising tensions in the region over the possibility North Korea could conduct a new nuclear or missile test.

The possibility of U.S. military action against North Korea in response to such tests gained traction following last week's U.S. strikes against Syria, which came in retaliation for a deadly gas attack.

Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Paul Tait

