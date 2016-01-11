FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Naturalized American says detained in North Korea for spying: CNN
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
January 11, 2016 / 7:58 AM / 2 years ago

Naturalized American says detained in North Korea for spying: CNN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - A man who said he was a naturalized American citizen said he was being detained in North Korea for spying and asked the South Korean or U.S. government to rescue him, CNN reported on Monday.

Kim Dong Chul, who CNN said was 60, said he spied on behalf of “South Korean conservative elements” and was arrested in October.

“I was tasked with taking photos of military secrets and scandalous scenes,” Kim told CNN in the interview.

CNN said officials in North Korea had said Kim was a U.S. citizen arrested on espionage charges.

Reporting by Jack Kim and James Pearson; Editing by Nick Macfie

