State Department urges North Korea to pardon, release U.S. student
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
March 16, 2016 / 7:29 PM / a year ago

State Department urges North Korea to pardon, release U.S. student

Otto Frederick Warmbier (C), a University of Virginia student who was detained in North Korea since early January, is taken to North Korea's top court in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo released by Kyodo March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - North Korea’s sentencing of American student Otto Warmbier to 15 years in prison for taking an item with a propaganda slogan from his hotel was “unduly harsh,” the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday as it called for his immediate release.

State Department spokesman Mark Toner urged Pyongyang to pardon Warmbier, grant him amnesty and release him immediately on humanitarian grounds. He also discouraged all U.S. citizens from traveling to North Korea.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and David Alexander; Editing by Eric Beech

