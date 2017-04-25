FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
U.S. envoy for North Korea: will work with partners on steps to be taken
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 25, 2017 / 3:57 AM / 4 months ago

U.S. envoy for North Korea: will work with partners on steps to be taken

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Policy Joseph Yun (L), Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Kenji Kanasugi (C) and South Korean Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Hong-kyun pose for photographs before their meeting to talk about North Korean issues at the Iikura guest house in Tokyo, Japan April 25, 2017.Toru Yamanaka/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Joseph Yun, U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Policy, said on Tuesday that all steps to deal with the defiant nation will be taken in coordination and consultation with Washington's partners.

Yun talked to reporters following talks with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts at a meeting in Tokyo that was held amid concern that North Korea may be preparing to conduct a fresh nuclear test or a ballistic missile launch.

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.