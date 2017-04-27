FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., South Korea agree THAAD deployment going smoothly: South Korea
#World News
April 27, 2017 / 1:29 AM / 4 months ago

U.S., South Korea agree THAAD deployment going smoothly: South Korea

A U.S. military vehicle which is a part of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system arrives in Seongju, South Korea, April 26, 2017. Kim Jun-beom/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean and U.S. national security advisers agreed on Thursday that the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile defense system was moving ahead smoothly, South Korea's presidential office said.

South Korea's presidential national security adviser, Kim Kwan-jin, and his U.S. counterpart, H. R. McMaster, also agreed in a phone call to swiftly take punitive measures, including new U.N. Security Council sanctions, in the event of additional provocation by North Korea, the office said.

Reporting by Ju-min Park and Jack Kim; Editing by Robert Birsel

