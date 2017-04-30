FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
U.S., South Korea reaffirm existing pact on THAAD deployment cost - South Korea
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 30, 2017 / 2:52 AM / 4 months ago

U.S., South Korea reaffirm existing pact on THAAD deployment cost - South Korea

A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor (R) is seen in Seongju, South Korea, April 26, 2017. Lee Jong-hyeon/News1 via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea said on Sunday U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser reaffirmed the two countries' pre-existing agreement on the expenditure for the deployment of the THAAD anti-missile system.

In a telephone call on Sunday, H.R. McMaster reassured his South Korean counterpart, Kim Kwan-jin, that the United States' alliance with South Korea was its top priority in the Asia-Pacific region, South Korea's presidential office said.

Trump said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday that he wanted South Korea to pay for the THAAD deployment, but South Korean officials responded that the cost was for Washington to bear, under the bilateral agreement.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.