4 months ago
South Korea presidential frontrunner Moon regrets move to deploy THAAD: spokesman
April 26, 2017 / 12:40 AM / 4 months ago

South Korea presidential frontrunner Moon regrets move to deploy THAAD: spokesman

Moon Jae-in speaks after winning the nomination as a presidential candidate of the Minjoo Party, during a national convention, in Seoul, South Korea, April 3, 2017.Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - The spokesman for the front runner in South Korea's May 9 presidential election Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday the move by the U.S. military to deploy elements of the THAAD anti-missile defense was strongly regrettable.

Moon's spokesman, Park Kwang-on, said in a statement that the move was "very inappropriate" as it strips the next government of the right to make the policy decision on the controversial missile defense system.

Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Michael Perry

