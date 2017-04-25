FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
South Korea says parts of THAAD anti-missile defense moved to site
#World News
April 25, 2017 / 11:11 PM / 4 months ago

South Korea says parts of THAAD anti-missile defense moved to site

South Korean policemen and soldiers stand guard at a golf course owned by Lotte, where the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system will be deployed, in Seongju, South Korea, March 1, 2017. Kim Joon-beom/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea said on Wednesday some parts of the U.S. anti-missile THAAD system had been moved onto site in the south of the country and the deployment would be complete for its full operation by the end of this year.

"South Korea and the United States have been working to secure an early operational capability of the THAAD system in response to North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threat," South Korea's defense ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Ju-min Park and Jack Kim; Editing by Lincoln Feast

