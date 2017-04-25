South Korea says parts of THAAD anti-missile defense moved to site

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea said on Wednesday some parts of the U.S. anti-missile THAAD system had been moved onto site in the south of the country and the deployment would be complete for its full operation by the end of this year.

"South Korea and the United States have been working to secure an early operational capability of the THAAD system in response to North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threat," South Korea's defense ministry said in a statement.