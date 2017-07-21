FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 9 minutes
Tour operators say U.S. to ban citizens from travel to North Korea
Soon out of prison, O.J. still handcuffed by financial claims
Soon out of prison, O.J. still handcuffed by financial claims
Uber could end up like Yahoo
Uber could end up like Yahoo
#Cyber Risk
#Cyber Risk
July 21, 2017 / 8:13 AM / in 9 minutes

Tour operators say U.S. to ban citizens from travel to North Korea

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Otto Frederick Warmbier (3rd R), a University of Virginia student who has been detained in North Korea since early January, attends a news conference in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo released by Kyodo February 29, 2016. Mandatory creditKyodo

SEOUL (Reuters) - Two tourist agencies that operate tours to North Korea said on Friday the U.S. government will soon ban its citizens from traveling to the North.

Koryo Tours said the ban would be announced on July 27 and would go into effect 30 days later. It did not say how long the ban would last.

Another tour operator, Young Pioneer Tours, said in a Twitter message that it had also been informed of the ban, citing the same date.

Young Pionner was the agency that took U.S. student Otto Warmbier to North Korea. He was subsequently arrested there and sentenced to 15 years of hard labor.

North Korea released him in June in a coma and he died days after getting back to the United States.

Reporting by Se Young Lee and James Pearson; Editing by Robert Birsel

