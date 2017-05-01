FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korea would have to clear many conditions before Trump meeting possible: White House
#World News
May 1, 2017 / 6:30 PM / 4 months ago

North Korea would have to clear many conditions before Trump meeting possible: White House

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un watches a military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this handout photo by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) made available on April 26, 2017. KCNA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - North Korea would need to clear many conditions before a meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could be contemplated, the White House said on Monday.

After Trump told Bloomberg News he would be honored to meet with Kim, White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters the United States would need to see North Korea's provocative behavior ratcheted down immediately.

"Clearly conditions are not there right now," Spicer said.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by James Dalgleish

