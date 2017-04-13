FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Trump says North Korea problem 'will be taken care of'
#World News
April 13, 2017 / 7:02 PM / 4 months ago

Trump says North Korea problem 'will be taken care of'

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un observes a target-striking contest by the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this undated photo, released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), April 13, 2017.KCNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Pyongyang is a problem that "will be taken care of," as speculation rose that North Korea might be on the verge of a sixth nuclear test.

Trump, responding to a question about what his message is for North Korea, said, "North Korea is a problem. The problem will be taken care of."

He said he believed Chinese President Xi Jinping would "work very hard" to help resolve the challenge. The president said he had spent a lot of time with Xi last week in Florida.

"I have really gotten to like and respect President Xi. ... He's a very special man. I think he's going to try very hard."

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

