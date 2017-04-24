Trump: U.N. Security Council must ready new sanctions on North Korea

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council must be prepared to impose new sanctions on North Korea amid escalating tensions over its missile and nuclear programs, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday ahead of a lunch with ambassadors from countries on the U.N. council.

Trump, speaking to reporters, said the council also failed to act in response to a recent Syrian chemical weapons attack, which he called a "great disappointment."

"The status quo in North Korea is also unacceptable and the council must be prepared to impose additional and stronger sanctions on North Korean nuclear and ballistic missile programs," Trump said.

"This is a real threat to the world, whether we want to talk about it or not. North Korea is a big world problem and it's a problem that we have to finally solve," he said.