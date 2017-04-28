FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 28, 2017 / 3:32 PM / 4 months ago

Russia says use of force on North Korea would be 'completely unacceptable'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov called on North Korea on Friday to end its banned nuclear and missile development programs but warned that the use of force against Pyongyang would be "completely unacceptable."

"The combative rhetoric coupled with reckless muscle-flexing has led to a situation where the whole world seriously is now wondering whether there's going to be a war or not," he told the U.N. Security Council. "One ill thought out or misinterpreted step could lead to the most frightening and lamentable consequences."

Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Frances Kerry

