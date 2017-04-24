FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea says in talks to hold joint drills with U.S. carrier strike group
April 24, 2017 / 2:01 AM / 4 months ago

South Korea says in talks to hold joint drills with U.S. carrier strike group

The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson transits the South China Sea while conducting flight operations on April 9, 2017. Z.A. Landers/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea said on Monday it was in talks with Washington about holding joint drills with the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group as it approaches waters off the Korean peninsula amid fears North Korea could conduct another nuclear test.

South Korean Defence Ministry spokesman Moon Sang-gyun gave no further details other than saying Seoul was holding discussions with the U.S. Navy.

On Sunday, two Japanese destroyers joined the USS Carl Vinson carrier group for drills.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Paul Tait

