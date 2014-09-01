FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Securing release of three U.S. detainees in North Korea is a top priority: White House
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 1, 2014 / 5:03 PM / 3 years ago

Securing release of three U.S. detainees in North Korea is a top priority: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday it was continuing to do all that it can to secure the release of three Americans detained in North Korea, after they made a televised appeal for help from the U.S. government.

The three spoke to the cable channel CNN on Monday, with one of the prisoners saying his health was failing and another describing his situation as “urgent.”

“We have seen the reports of interviews with the three American citizens detained in North Korea,” Patrick Ventrell, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council, said in a statement.

“Securing the release of U.S. citizens is a top priority and we have followed these cases closely in the White House. We continue to do all we can to secure their earliest possible release,” he said.

Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.