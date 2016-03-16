FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says North Korea seeks to use U.S. citizens as pawns
March 16, 2016 / 6:17 PM / a year ago

White House says North Korea seeks to use U.S. citizens as pawns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday that it has become “increasingly clear” that North Korea seeks to use U.S. citizens as pawns to pursue a political agenda.

North Korea’s supreme court on Wednesday sentenced American student Otto Warmbier, who was arrested while visiting the country, to 15 years of hard labor for crimes against the state.

When asked about Warmbier, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters that there was “no greater priority” for the administration than the welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Timothy Gardner

